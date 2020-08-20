Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Hāpai Te Hauora Warns Against Dependence On Gambling Proceeds As New $40m Lotto Fund Announced

Thursday, 20 August 2020, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Hapai Te Hauora

The Lotto Community Wellbeing Fund was announced this week by Minister of Internal Affairs Tracy Martin, Presiding Member of the Lottery Grants Board. The new $40 million fund is targeted to community and social activities in response to COVID-19.

Whilst the fund is a welcome announcement for communities, Māori public health advocates are concerned that the fund is a double-edged sword, with New Zealand’s lottery grants system wagering on the addictions of vulnerable communities to fund the grants themselves.

Hāpai Te Hauora Interim CEO, Jason Alexander acknowledges the Lottery Grants Board for doing their part to support community-driven COVID-19 response efforts, as the second wave of COVID-19 community transmission, affects Aotearoa, but warns against yet another form of dependence on gambling proceeds.

"We acknowledge that, within the current system, the Lottery Grants Board is doing their part to support communities in the context of disruption from COVID-19. But the system itself is failing, and it’s placing the burden of this moral dilemma on those communities, whilst other parts within this system profit."

Alexander continues "While this fund will provide much-needed relief for community services who have lost access to funding sources and are experiencing increased demand on their services, this is only a temporary solution and speaks to the wider issues of gambling funding dependence, inequitable distribution of funding and the social burden of gambling funding,"

NZ Lotteries was established by the Government in 1987 and is charged with the responsibility of promoting and conducting lotteries to generate profits for the benefit of New Zealand communities. Inferences can be made about the social burden of gambling based on the rate of participation by ethnicity, specifically Māori communities. The most recent HPA Health and Lifestyle Survey (HLS) shows that Māori are more likely to purchase lotto products than non-Māori. The HLS also shows that those living in areas of high deprivation are more likely to purchase lotto products at least once a week compared with people living in areas of low deprivation.

Kaiwhakahaere for Prevention and Minimisation of Gambling Harm, Tara Dymus says, "Māori communities are more likely to be contributors to the fund, but less likely to be recipients of the grants themselves." She urges that an equity lens be applied in the allocation of funding.

"Māori participation is highest across all forms of gambling and in areas where there is the highest deprivation, the rate of gambling participation is higher. There is evidence to suggest that it is our most impoverished communities who are the greatest contributors to lotto profits."

Dymus continues "Our community roopu have shown incredible resilience in what have been difficult times. The second wave of community transmission has greatly affected Māori and Pacific whānau, so we ask that this grant be prioritised to address inequities, and that it doesn’t foster further dependence on gambling proceeds."

"A wider conversation needs to be had about how community and social enterprises can be supported to operate ethically and sustainably" says Dymus.

The Fund will provide one-off grants and is expected to be up and running in the last quarter of the year.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hapai Te Hauora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Transitional_Democracy: New Series by The Dig

The Dig and ScoopCitizen invite you to help us explore the transitions required for Aotearoa to navigate crisis and thrive as a resilient and democratic nation.

This series addresses how we can embrace and weave together the best ideas from the ‘global tapestry of alternatives’ that will reshape every aspect of our society over the coming decade.

It will feature expert analysis, comment, and panel discussions exploring transitional ideas, thinkers, projects, and champions creating the new systems and democratic institutions, and infrastructure for our future world.

What do we mean by Transitional Democracy? Find out more here>>

 

Attorney-General: Court Judgment On Legality Of Health Orders

The High Court has today released its judgment in Borrowdale v Director-General of Health and the Attorney-General. It is a significant judgment in which all the Health Orders issued under the Health Act Alert Level 3 and 4 lockdown that started ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Economy: New Wage Subsidy, Leave Scheme Protects Jobs And Businesses

Workers whose jobs may be affected by the re-emergence of COVID-19 in Auckland will be supported by a new wage subsidy scheme and a simplified leave scheme. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Donald Trump Refers To 'big Surge' Of Covid-19 In New Zealand

US president Donald Trump has cited New Zealand as having a big surge in coronavirus cases, but New Zealand politicians say there is no comparison with the cases in the States. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Election Delay

Hi, team. While the majority of the team of five million has gritted its teeth and obeyed the rules throughout the Covid-10 crisis, a sizeable minority has blamed the ref for their every discomfort. Why can’t the government make the virus go away? ... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 