Living Wage Coming For Bus Drivers

The Council of Trade Unions has welcomed today's announcement from Minister of Transport Phil Twyford that all bus drivers will progressively move towards being paid at least the living wage of $22.10 per hour.

Richard Wagstaff, President of the Council of Trade Unions has labeled the improvements ‘very significant’ because they are ‘an important step in lifting bus drivers conditions off the floor, where they have dwindled for too long’.

"The floor has needed to raise for these essential workers or a long time. It is good that the government is taking active steps to make lives better for bus drivers. Union members from First Union and The Tramways union have worked collectively for years to highlight the unacceptable terms and conditions of employment experienced by bus drivers across the country."

"This is the first step and is a great beginning. Ensuring that other necessary improvements happen including ensuring that PTOM (Public Transport Operating Model) is changed so that it no longer forces down drivers conditions. We look forward to working with the new government to make working life better for all working Kiwis - including our bus drivers."

