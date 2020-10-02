Federation Of Ratepayers Association Of NZ Inc Launched : Questions For Political Parties

The second AGM of the NZ Federation of Ratepayers Association has elected fresh leadership and has formally launched a national campaign seeking responses from political parties with respect to their intentions for local government. FoRA NZ will disseminate these election campaign responses broadly via Ratepayer and Residents Associations throughout New Zealand. (Refer to questions below).

The new Executive Committee comprises:

Chair: Jane Johnston (Northland) info@foranz.org.nz, 021 973 392

Vice Chair: Reynold Macpherson (Bay of Plenty) 07 346 8553, 021 725 708

Secretary: Alan Preston (Northland) ratepayersandresidents@gmail.com, 09 431 5389, 021 023 77242

Treasurer: John Riddell (Auckland)

The Association aims to establish a nation-wide network of ratepayer associations; prepare and provide civics education; undertake research and disseminate information about the work and performance of councils and council-controlled organisations; provide advisory services to ratepayer associations; communicate on behalf of ratepayer associations in national matters; and share resources and efforts to investigate matters of public interest with regards the functions, powers and performance of local authorities.

National, regional and local organisations concerned with local government are invited to register their interest, and those representing ratepayers are invited to affiliate with FoRA.

With the current election focus on the formation of central Government, little attention is being paid to possible reformation of local government and potentially significant changes to the future governance, management and ownership of local infrastructure paid for by Ratepayers. FoRA NZ is asking each of the political parties what they intend with regards to the local government sector during the next 3 year term of Government.

Questions for Political Parties

1. Do you have a policy on local government?

1a – If yes, can you please provide a copy?

2. What do you think the 3 biggest challenges are in relation to local government?

3. What ideas do you have to address what has been described as an infrastructure deficit across local authority jurisdictions?

4. Are you considering alternative funding streams to provide upgrades or new infrastructure for growing communities?

5. Are you prepared to increase spending on civics education?

6. Will you commit to continue funding the [Radio NZ] local democracy reporters?

7. Do you intend to reform the local government sector during this next term? If yes, how?

8. Can you commit to consulting with the Federation of Ratepayers Association and with Ratepayer and Resident Associations on any proposals for reform?

9. In order to ensure impartiality and to increase interest in local government elections will you commit to requiring the Electoral Commission to run local elections rather than councils themselves?

Please send your responses to info@foranz.org.nz by the 10th October 2020

Thank you for taking the time to respond. FoRA NZ will publish your responses and distribute them to all Ratepayer & Residents Associations across New Zealand.

