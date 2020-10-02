Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Federation Of Ratepayers Association Of NZ Inc Launched : Questions For Political Parties

Friday, 2 October 2020, 5:32 am
Press Release: Federation of Ratepayers Association of NZ Inc

The second AGM of the NZ Federation of Ratepayers Association has elected fresh leadership and has formally launched a national campaign seeking responses from political parties with respect to their intentions for local government. FoRA NZ will disseminate these election campaign responses broadly via Ratepayer and Residents Associations throughout New Zealand. (Refer to questions below).

The new Executive Committee comprises:

Chair: Jane Johnston (Northland) info@foranz.org.nz, 021 973 392

Vice Chair: Reynold Macpherson (Bay of Plenty) 07 346 8553, 021 725 708

Secretary: Alan Preston (Northland) ratepayersandresidents@gmail.com, 09 431 5389, 021 023 77242

Treasurer: John Riddell (Auckland)

The Association aims to establish a nation-wide network of ratepayer associations; prepare and provide civics education; undertake research and disseminate information about the work and performance of councils and council-controlled organisations; provide advisory services to ratepayer associations; communicate on behalf of ratepayer associations in national matters; and share resources and efforts to investigate matters of public interest with regards the functions, powers and performance of local authorities.

National, regional and local organisations concerned with local government are invited to register their interest, and those representing ratepayers are invited to affiliate with FoRA.

With the current election focus on the formation of central Government, little attention is being paid to possible reformation of local government and potentially significant changes to the future governance, management and ownership of local infrastructure paid for by Ratepayers. FoRA NZ is asking each of the political parties what they intend with regards to the local government sector during the next 3 year term of Government.

Questions for Political Parties

1. Do you have a policy on local government?

1a – If yes, can you please provide a copy?

2. What do you think the 3 biggest challenges are in relation to local government?

3. What ideas do you have to address what has been described as an infrastructure deficit across local authority jurisdictions?

4. Are you considering alternative funding streams to provide upgrades or new infrastructure for growing communities?

5. Are you prepared to increase spending on civics education?

6. Will you commit to continue funding the [Radio NZ] local democracy reporters?

7. Do you intend to reform the local government sector during this next term? If yes, how?

8. Can you commit to consulting with the Federation of Ratepayers Association and with Ratepayer and Resident Associations on any proposals for reform?

9. In order to ensure impartiality and to increase interest in local government elections will you commit to requiring the Electoral Commission to run local elections rather than councils themselves?

Please send your responses to info@foranz.org.nz by the 10th October 2020

Thank you for taking the time to respond. FoRA NZ will publish your responses and distribute them to all Ratepayer & Residents Associations across New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The SFO’s Investigation Of New Zealand First

On one level. New Zealand First has been the agent of its own misfortune. The New Zealand First Foundation handling the donations at the centre of the Serious Fraud Office investigation was reportedly (a) authorised by the NZF party’s board and (b)the money was apparently used to finance the party’s activities. Yet the disclosure trail remained opaque. According to its critics, NZF can’t have it both ways: it can’t claim that the foundation and the party were entirely separate legal entities, and then go to court to try and block the SFO from releasing its findings because of the likely impact on the party’s electoral fortunes... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Whether This Election Is Already A Foregone Conclusion

Currently, this election looks like being a no contest. The weekend’s Newshub poll has the centre left enjoying a roughly 57-36% lead over the centre right. Labour is on 50.1% and the Greens 6.5%, while National remains in the dreaded 20s at 29.6% More>>

ALSO:

Serious Fraud Office: Files Charges In Relation To NZ First Foundation Donations

The SFO has filed a charge of ‘Obtaining by Deception’ against two defendants in the New Zealand First Foundation electoral funding case. The charges were filed on 23 September. The defendants have interim name suppression and so cannot be named ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Business Leaders’ Confidence Tanks As Top Kiwi CEOs Vent Their Frustrations

The New Zealand Herald’s Mood of the Boardroom 2020 Election Survey has been released with top business leaders saying New Zealand’s Covid-19 recovery is in peril – and they want a decisive role with Government in the country’s future. The annual ... More>>

ALSO:


Poll: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows National Rising But Labour Still Governing Alone

With less than three weeks to go, Labour remains in a position where it could govern alone in the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll* on 50.1% - down 10.8 percentage points. National has risen slightly to 29.6% (up 4.5 percentage points), but even with the ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics

Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 