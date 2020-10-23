Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Soft Plastics Get Second Life But More Education Needed

Friday, 23 October 2020, 12:14 pm
Press Release: Kelloggs

New research as part of New Zealand Recycling Week, has shown that just 1% of Kiwis feel confident about knowing which plastics can be recycled.

75% of those surveyed also thought this lack of knowledge was preventing them from recycling more.

This week marks New Zealand Recycling Week (19-25 October) and the research, commissioned by Kellogg’s, showcases the increased need for education around recycling to help create a more sustainable future.

The independent survey also found that 29% of Kiwis were unaware soft plastics could be recycled, even more were unsure about exactly what products counted as soft plastics.

With this in mind, Kellogg’s has worked with Stonefields School in Auckland to provide two planter boxes made from New Zealand soft plastics to educate students on recycling and give their gardening space a sustainable refresh.

Sarah Martin, Principal of Stonefields School said this was an important milestone in learning the recycling process and heading towards a more sustainable future for generations to come.

“The Soft Plastics Recycling Scheme is a great initiative, and we’re grateful to receive these planter boxes to teach our children the full lifecycle of recycling, and what soft plastics can be turned into through the scheme.

“Learning that these plastics can be recycled and made into new things right here in New Zealand, acts as great incentive for us to each do our bit and divert as much as we can from landfill.

“It also fits in with our wider curriculum goals, building knowledge and awareness about sustainability practices, understanding the impact that actions may have at global level, and considering how we might act together as kiatiaki, locally, and at a school and individual level”

If recycled correctly, soft plastics can be turned into durable and sustainable furniture, lasting for more than 40 years.

Tamara Howe, Director of Corporate Affairs & General Manager at Kellogg’s New Zealand, said the brand was proud to be a part of the scheme.

“We’ve committed to using 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by the end of 2025, so our partnership with the Soft Plastics Recycling Scheme is an important step in making sure our cereal liners are being recycled responsibly. Providing Stonefields School with veggie planter boxes made from soft plastics, is a great example and way to demonstrate how soft plastics can be recycled into something else, and we hope that programs like this will educate and encourage younger generations to properly recycling their plastics.”

Kellogg’s plastic cereal liners can now be recycled across the North Island. Visit Soft Plastic Recycling Scheme to find a recycling location near you.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kelloggs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Herd Immunity Isn’t A Valid Option, And What’s With Our Reluctance To Wear Masks?

Herd immunity has recently bounced back into the headlines as a tool for managing Covid-19, and as a supposed alternative to lockdowns. In the US, a group of scientists was recently brought together in the town of Great Barrington, Massachusetts by a think tank funded by the Koch brothers. The assembled scientists signed the so called Barrington Declaration, which promotes herd immunity as a rational means of re-opening US public schools and the economy at large... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 