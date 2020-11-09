Forest & Bird Youth Pledges To Hold Incoming Labour-Greens Government Accountable

Forest & Bird Youth has been strongly advocating for nature to be a primary focus for policy and discussion in the lead up to election 2020. The youth-led organisation published scorecards grading the environmental policies of political parties; ran social media campaigns to encourage voters to prioritise the environment when voting; and organised an environmental debate with key spokespeople from Labour, National, the Greens, NZ First, the Māori Party and TOP.

“Nature is in crisis. Aotearoa New Zealand urgently needs a government which will commit to transformational environmental action, to ensure the safeguarding of both our people and our planet for generations to come” says George Hobson, 17, Forest & Bird Youth Campaigns Coordinator.

“Forest & Bird Youth recognises that we need nature, and right now, nature needs us to protect it. That is why we pledge to continue our work in holding a Labour-Greens government accountable, and ensuring that a youth voice is heard loud and clear throughout Parliamentary decision making process over the next three years.

“We believe that young people deserve a seat at the table; it is our future that will be most impacted by the decisions being made in Wellington, and we will continue to speak up and do our utmost to represent young people from Cape Reinga to Stewart Island”.

Forest & Bird Youth strongly believes that transformational change must be enacted by the incoming government.

“Election results show that the two parties gained 57.9% of the vote, and swung electorates that nobody expected. It is clear that a Labour-Greens government has the political capital to enact real, tangible policy to address both the biodiversity and climate crises.

“The public has demanded change. For the sake of our country, a Labour-Greens government must deliver” says Hobson.

Forest & Bird Youth is a youth-led organisation run by people aged 14-25, taking action for nature as youth, with youth and for youth.

