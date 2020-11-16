Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Salvation Army Braces For Demand As CIRP Benefits Run Out

Monday, 16 November 2020, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Salvation Army

Thousands more people may be without income and looking for work as Christmas approaches. Many of the 27,000 people who ceased receiving the 12-week Covid-19 Income Relief Payments (CIRP) may not have gone into paid work. The application period for CIRP ended last week (13 Nov), and only one in ten people who have already finished the CIRP stopped receiving it because they found work.

While some people have been able to transition onto the Jobseeker benefit, more than 20,000 may not have been eligible for other Government support.

Added to this is the extra 37,000 people who lost their jobs in the three months to September – the biggest quarterly increase since 1986 – bringing the number of New Zealanders unemployed to 151,000, 5.3 percent of the population.

This is expected to translate in a 20 percent increase in demand for Salvation Army support with Christmas food and gifts this year.

“Increasingly, our clients are severely stressed and anxious about how to get through the festive season, and, beyond that, what the future holds,” The Salvation Army Director of Community Ministries, Jono Bell, says.

Already, 92 percent of clients who use our financial mentoring service have incomes of less than $50,000 a year, with 22 percent earning less than $20,000 a year.

“The pressure on our clients and their whānau to make ends meet is enormous, and Covid-19 has added more uncertainty,” Jono says.

The Salvation Army offers immediate welfare support, food and housing, but our remit goes far beyond this.

We believe in giving people a hand-up, not a hand-out. We walk alongside people and offer practical support to improve their situations. We offer budgeting services, low- or no-interest loans and advocate on behalf of people to lift them out of spiralling debt. Our Positive Lifestyle Programmes help people make lasting change for themselves and their whānau. We support people into sustainable housing and we help people who are suffering with addictions. Most importantly, we really listen to people. We offer hope.

This Christmas, more people than ever need hope in their lives.

Give the Gift of Hope today. Here’s how:

  • Give a Gift of Hope online at salliesgiftsofhope.org
  • Donate securely through our website salvationarmy.org.nz
  • Phone 0800 53 00 00 to make a secure phone donation using your credit card.
  • You can also donate via Internet Banking—The Salvation Army bank account is BNZ 02 0568 0091726 00. If you have a Supporter number, please enter this in the 'Reference' field on your online payment form.
  • Email us at pr@salvationarmy.org.nz to become a True Hero, to make regular monthly donations.

© Scoop Media

The Salvation Army New Zealand

The Salvation Army Red Shield brand

Caring for people, transforming lives and reforming society.

The Salvation Army is an international movement and an evangelical branch of the Christian Church that expresses its ministry through a range of spiritual and social programmes. Our operational headquarters for New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga is in Wellington, New Zealand.

Contact The Salvation Army New Zealand

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Adrian Orr’s Lending Scheme, The Collins Reshuffle And The Trump Coup

Does anyone under 50 know why “Muldoonist” is a bad word? David Seymour was one year old when Robert Muldoon lost the 1984 snap election. With that in mind, Seymour’s calling out of Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr’s recent stimulatory actions as “Muldoonist” and “unorthodox” (while slagging Orr himself as a “liability”) should be treated as a tantrum best handled by putting Seymour back in his cot again, until he cries himself to sleep. The adults have got this... More>>

 

Greens: Auckland COVID-19 Case Shows Need For Extended Sick Leave Before Busy Christmas Period

The case of an Auckland city worker heading to work with COVID-19 symptoms shows the need for urgent extended sick leave, Green Party Workplace Relations spokesperson Jan Logie said today. “What has become abundantly clear during the COVID-19 pandemic ... More>>

ALSO:

Industry: New Fund Launched To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Coal And Gas

The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid. The $70 million fund will ... More>>

Economy: Crown Accounts Better Than Forecast As Confidence In The Economy Grows

The Government’s books were stronger than expected as the economy continues to recover post COVID lockdown, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson says. The Crown Accounts for the three months to the end of September show a lower than forecast ... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Masks To Be Compulsory On Some Transport

Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday. More>>

ALSO:

Trade: New Zealand Signs Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership

Increase to New Zealand’s GDP by around $2 billion each year Increase opportunities for NZ exporters to access regional markets Cuts red tape and offers one set of trade rules across the Asia Pacific region New government procurement, competition policy More>>

ALSO:

Ministry Of Health: Auckland Community Case Update

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has this afternoon conducted a detailed interview with the case announced today at 1pm in the community in Auckland. We now know that this person’s role at A-Z Collection is in a customer facing role, as ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 