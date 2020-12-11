Reserve Bank's Response To Minister Of Finance
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – has this morning published its detailed response to the letter from the Minister of Finance, Hon Grant Robertson sent on 24 November 2020.
A copy of the Bank’s response is available on the Reserve Bank’s website.
More information
- Copy of detailed response from the Reserve Bank to Minister of Finance (Sent on 9 December 2020) (PDF 50KB)
- Copy of initial response letter from Governor Adrian Orr to Minister of Finance (Sent on 24 November 2020)(PDF 65 KB)