Taxpayers To Privacy Commissioner: This Is Not What We Pay You For.
Monday, 11 January 2021, 10:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union is labelling the Privacy
Commissioner’s crusade
for government regulation over Facebook
and Twitter’s de-platforming practices as ‘bizarre’
and more akin to a anti-corporate political campaign, rather
than a public body.
Jordan Williams, a
Taxpayers’ Union spokesman, says:
“The
Privacy Commissioner has yet again jumped onto the
controversy of the week, despite it having nothing to do
with privacy. By sabre-rattling on every issue under the sun
and using his taxpayer-funded pulpit to make political
points, John Edwards cheapens his
office.”
“Taxpayers fund the Privacy Commissioner
as a watchdog on the state. The latest data breach at the
Reserve Bank, which is reported to have exposed personal
information, is what John Edwards should be talking about
– scrutinising our public institutions. Instead he’s
chasing irrelevant rabbits – American corporates – on an
issue for which he has no
responsibility.”
“Regardless of whether Mr
Edwards's arguments are correct, they are simply not the
points for him to make. It seems he lacks the understanding
or decorum for someone in his position. Taxpayers want the
Privacy Commissioner to focus on the job he’s paid to do
– looking at the Government’s rollout of facial
recognition technology for
example.”
© Scoop Media
