Rodeo Cowboy Convicted And Fined For Ill Treatment Of Animals

Northland farmer Derek Robinson was sentenced earlier today by the District Court in Whangarei for two offences of ill-treating animals at rodeo events. Mr Robinson was found guilty in November last year, following a defended hearing.

The charges against Mr Robinson were brought by the New Zealand Animal Law Association (NZALA) in a private prosecution, after the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) investigated the events and decided not to prosecute, against the recommendation of its investigating inspector.

This morning, District Court Judge McDonald convicted Mr Robinson and fined him $1700 (plus court costs of $260), which will be paid to the Crown.

In a sworn affidavit, Mr Robinson told the Court he stopped his rodeo activities following the filing of criminal charges against him. The New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association has denounced Mr Robinson’s actions and declared them unacceptable, which NZALA commends.

NZALA has been advised by MPI of changes made to the Ministry’s approach to rodeo enforcement, since this prosecution was filed.

NZALA wishes Mr Robinson and his animals well.

© Scoop Media

