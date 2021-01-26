Police Pursuits Sky-rocket To Record High – So Police Stop Chasing

The latest fleeing driver statistics show the numbers of incidents sky-rocketing out of control through 2020 with Police deciding the only tactic is to give up on chasing altogether, says Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“The inconvenient truth is that Police have now decided to stop pursuing altogether because clearly, the numbers of incidents have ballooned out of control with no sign of stopping,” says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“The number of pursuits has more than doubled from two thousand in 2009 to now being on track to be more than five thousand incidents in 2020; which will be a record number. That is nearly one hundred fleeing drivers every week.”

“During that same time-period Police have abandoned more and more pursuits; abandoning around 25% of all pursuits in 2009, to now abandoning a massive 65% in 2020. That’s a two in three chance for fleeing drivers to get away scot-free."

“Drivers now know all they have to do is drive dangerously, on the wrong side of the road, at high speeds, or put the public in danger, and the police must not pursue. It is any wonder why the numbers have gone through the roof.”

“What is astonishing, is that even through the month of the level-four lockdown last year there were 491 pursuits – a 40% increase on the same month the previous year, and the highest number for any month since records began.”

“Police have lost control of pursuits due to a lack of accountability and a ridiculous directive to not pursue.”

“It is sending the wrong message to criminals that they can get away by just putting their foot down.”

© Scoop Media

