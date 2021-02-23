Climate Change Commission Extends Date For Submissions

He Pou a Rangi the Climate Change Commission is extending the period that it will receive submissions on its draft advice to allow the public more time to make their submissions.

Consultation opened on February 1, with submissions initially due by March 14. The deadline for submissions has been extended for two weeks now closing on March 28 this year.

"We have heard from stakeholders that they need more time to consider our data and develop informed submissions," Commission Chair Dr Rod Carr says.

"We needed to balance time needed by stakeholders to consider our data as part of their submissions, with the work evaluating submissions and determining their impact on our draft advice. The Board felt two weeks provided this.

"We do anticipate a significant number of submissions for our team to analyse. If you are on track for March 14 there is no need to delay, we would gladly receive your submission by then.

"It is important to us that people are able to contribute to our work - which we hope results in a fundamental and lasting change for the direction of climate action in Aotearoa.

"We have had a fantastic response so far with more than 350 submissions. People are responding to our work productively and positively.

"The Commission is clear that this is draft advice and is committed to true consultation. We are prepared to make changes in light of what we hear," says Dr Carr.

Anyone who would like to amend their submission in light of this change in deadline is welcome to contact hello@climatecommission.govt.nz

Anyone is welcome to make a submission on the Commission’s advice at haveyoursay.climatecommission.govt.nz

