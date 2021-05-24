Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Greyhound Killed And Five Injured In A Single Day Of Racing In Auckland

Monday, 24 May 2021, 10:03 am
Press Release: SAFE

Yesterday at Manukau Stadium in Auckland, the greyhound Paris End was euthanised after falling during a race and suffering several fractures. He was just over 3 years old. Five other dogs sustained significant injuries at the same meeting, including fractures, dislocated joints and strained hocks.

Racing Minister Grant Robertson recently announced an independent review of greyhound racing. SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said SAFE wants racing suspended until that review is complete.

"How many more deaths will it take before the Minister steps in?" said Appelbe. "Every day they race, dogs are at risk of injury or death."

Since January, nine dogs have been killed and 395 dogs have been injured, including 54 with broken bones.

"Even one death is one too many. Between the deaths, injuries, and the recent doping scandal involving methamphetamine, we’re seriously concerned about the welfare of dogs in the racing industry," said Appelbe.

Greyhound racing is under increased scrutiny around the world. Members of the US House of Representatives have filed legislation that would ban greyhound racing. A ban on greyhound racing will be debated in the UK House of Commons after a petition gained over 100,000 signatures.

"Grant Robertson needs to act now. Suspend racing and protect these dogs until the review is complete."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SAFE on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Bob Dylan At 80

Bob Dylan turns 80 today. And at such a moment, are we gathered here to praise him, or to bury him and erect a monument? A bit of both, I guess. Also, there’s always been a further purpose to the what, how, and why of Dylanology in that it serves to validate one’s own life experience and debts to the great man... More>>


 
 


Budget 2021: Full Coverage

A summary of budget 2021 coverage on Scoop from a range of publishers and across sectors... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 