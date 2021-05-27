Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Rules For Tyres Stored Outdoors

Thursday, 27 May 2021, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Ministry for the Environment

Wellington, New Zealand: New rules for outdoor tyre storage have passed into law with the gazetting of the New Environmental Standards (NES) under the Resource Management Act (RMA 1991). The regulations come into force on 20 August 2021.

“Outdoor storage of tyres can pose risks to our environment and health, especially in the event of a fire. The previous regulatory framework under the RMA did not sufficiently address these risks.

“By introducing these new environmental standards for tyres stored outside, the Government is reducing environmental and health risks.

“These regulations provide consistent rules across the country and give regional councils the power to implement the regulations, and make sure tyres are collected and stored in a way that does not harm our environment," said Sam Buckle, Deputy Secretary, Ministry for the Environment.

The NES is one of a set of initiatives to address the problem of what to do with end-of-life tyres in New Zealand. Another is regulated product stewardship. Tyres are one of six priority products for regulated product stewardship schemes announced in July 2020. A regulated tyre stewardship scheme will encourage more and better uses for end-of-life tyres. Consultation on regulations to support a product stewardship scheme for tyres is planned for later this year.

The Government also supports innovative ways to recycle tyres through the Ministry for the Environment’s (MfE’s) Waste Minimisation Fund (WMF).

“Environment Minister David Parker recently opened the Golden Bay Cement plant, which uses waste tyres as fuel. This business-led innovation reduces a significant waste problem, reuses a valuable resource, and reduces carbon emissions by about 13,000 tonnes a year.

“The Government encourages business and industry to come up with similar ideas to use and reuse our resources innovatively with our environment in mind.” Sam Buckle said.

The Resource Management (National Environmental Standards for Storing Tyres Outdoors) Regulations 2021 can be accessed here.

More information about the NES for storing tyres outdoors is available on MfE’s website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry for the Environment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On A Theoretical Way To Reduce The Scandals Over Political Donations

Political donations have become a reliable source of scandal. Last Monday, the courts continued the name suppression of six people associated with a donation made to the Labour Party that has led to Serious Fraud Office (SFO) charges being laid. This year, the Maori Party failed to comply with the Electoral Commission timetable on the reporting of donations... More>>


 
 


Government: Next Step For Regional Economic Recovery

The government has taken the next step to boost regional economic recovery with the establishment of the new fund to replace the Provincial Growth Fund... More>>

ALSO:


Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 