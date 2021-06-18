Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Union Hosts Free Matariki Hui Online

Friday, 18 June 2021, 2:12 pm
Press Release: NZEI

Education union NZEI Te Riu Roa is set to host five online wāhanga this weekend ahead of Matariki - a follow up from its successful 2020 Matariki series on Matariki and tamariki.

Saturday's programme features a range of incredible speakers - Stacey Morrison, Paraone Glyone, Qiane Matata-Sipu, Dr Rongo Ngata and Rereata Makiha - exploring Matariki in conversation with educators from the union's membership.

Registrations are still open and those interested can sign up here: 
mylearning.nzei.org.nz/home/matariki

THE PROGRAMME

  • 10am - Wāhanga Tahi
    Rereata Makiha will discuss the maramataka, and what it means to plan and teach according to the maramataka. NZEI Te Riu Roa members will also share how they incorporate the maramataka into their planning and curriculum.
  • 11am - Wāhanga Rua
    Kaiārahi i te Reo member, Dr. Rongo Ngata will focus on te taha wairua and how we can prepare ourselves and our tamariki for the new year ahead from a te ao Māori perspective.
  • 1pm - Wāhanga Toru

Qiane Matata-Sipu will introduce us to Matariki and talk about its significance in te ao Māori. She will provide examples of how educators, no matter their background, can celebrate and teach Matariki with their tamariki. Qiane will be joined by NZEI Te Riu Roa members, who will share examples of how they celebrate Matariki themselves.

2pm - Wāhanga Whā
In this webinar, Paraone Gloyne will discuss te ao Māori new year traditions and share examples of how they differ from region to region, such as Taranaki celebrating Puanga. We will also discuss how educators can authentically and respectfully celebrate te ao Māori new year celebrations in our culturally diverse communities.

  • 3pm - Wāhanga Rima

In a conversation with members from NZEI Te Riu Roa, Stacey Morrison will discuss what the future of education in Aotearoa and what it would look like if we based all our planning, teaching and mahi in te ao Māori.

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

