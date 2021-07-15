Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

350 Auckland Brings Nation-wide Fortnight Of Action Calling On ACC To Go Fossil Free To Newmarket

Thursday, 15 July 2021, 12:13 pm
Press Release: 350 Aotearoa

Yesterday Wednesday 14th July local climate group 350 Auckland joined grassroots climate justice groups across Aotearoa in an action calling for Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) to immediately halt all investments in coal, oil and gas companies. Currently, fossil fuel investments account for over $200 million of ACC’s total investment fund. 350 Auckland took action outside ACC’s Newmarket branch.

ACC’s investments in fossil fuels are simply “hypocrisy”, according to 350 Auckland member Olivia Maher. “ACC is supposed to ensure the health and recovery of New Zealanders and investing in fossil fuels is the complete antithesis of that. Our public institutions need to stick to their word and lead us to a healthy future - the well-being of New Zealanders cannot be considered separately from the well-being of our planet.”

350 Auckland held a peaceful demonstration outside the ACC Newmarket office, engaging passers-by with banners, music, flyers and conversation. This was the second part of a two-week event centred around ACC Newmarket. Both actions saw a positive level of engagement from the public, with many unaware that the government organisation invested in fossil fuels and agreeing that public funds should be used for public good.

The Auckland actions were coordinated by 350 Aotearoa as part of its ACC Go Fossil Free campaign, calling on the Board of ACC to live up to its value of being a responsible steward of our public money by investing in a safe future for all and stop investing public funds in coal, oil and gas companies.

Actions have also taken place in the past few weeks in Wellington, Invercargill, and Dunedin.

350 Aotearoa spokesperson Erica Finnie said, “ACC aims to be a responsible steward, to meet the needs of people in Aotearoa today and tomorrow. We’re sending a clear message to ACC that in order to live up to its claim to be a responsible steward of our public money it must divest from coal, oil, and gas companies and invest in a sustainable future that is better for our families, our environment, and future generations.”

“We expect to see ACC’s Board respond to the thousands of people across Aotearoa, including our government, that are calling for ACC to stop investing our public money in the fossil fuel industry.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from 350 Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist

Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>

 


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


The Conversation: Four In Five New Zealanders Plan To Get Vaccinated, But Many People Want More Information About Vaccine Safety

New Zealanders’ intention to get a COVID-19 vaccine is at its highest since last year, at 81% of the adult population, according to our latest research. Ministry of Health surveys, which have been tracking public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines since last year, also confirm the potential uptake has increased to 80% in May, up from 77% in April and 69% in March this year... More>>


REINZ: June Data: House Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country, Defying Expectations

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 28.7% from $637,000 in June 2020 to $820,000 in June 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


Auckland Business Chamber: Exporters Can Check Out But No Guarantee They Can Return

Exporters’ trying to sustain essential trade and supply chains are in no man’s land, able to travel offshore but not return, blocked by the MIQ booking system which randomly throws up spots, gobbled up within seconds by gamers or people paid to sit hitting refresh round the clock despite assurances that 10 per cent of the 4,000 available rooms are allocated for critical business... More>>

Air New Zealand: Announces Flights To Bring Kiwis Home From NSW

Bookings will open this morning on available Air New Zealand managed return flights to allow Kiwis to return home from New South Wales from tomorrow. These seats will be restricted to the number of spaces available in managed isolation facilities (MIQ) rooms provided by the New Zealand Government... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 