Palmerston North To Host Next Local Government New Zealand Conference

The 2022 Local Government New Zealand Conference will be held in Palmerston North on 21-23 July next year.

Local Government New Zealand President Stuart Crosby says the conference brings together about 600 leaders from across New Zealand.

“The LGNZ Conference is a highlight of the local government calendar and is in effect a melting pot for the sharing of ideas, innovation, and out-of-the-box thinking when it comes to how we as a sector are going to take on the challenges and opportunities facing our communities,” said Mr Crosby.

“Palmerston North is the perfect place to do this, with its council having supported the development of a bustling hub, world-leading tertiary education centre and thriving communities.”

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith says he’s looking forward to showcasing a vibrant and exciting city to delegates.

“Our Council has a partnership with Rangitāne o Manawatū that reflects their status as mana whenua. We work closely with iwi leadership to align their priorities with those of Council across the suite of strategies and policies that guide our collective work. Alongside Council, and partners Massey University and Toyota NZ, Rangitāne fully supports and welcomes the LGNZ conference to Palmerston North.”

The conference will be held at Palmerston North’s Central Energy Trust Arena. Venue Manager John Lynch says stage two of the Arena Masterplan was completed in April.

“We’re excited to show delegates our world-class facility. As a Council owned and operated facility, the Arena now boasts new facilities that reflect the progress and growth of our city.”

Mayor Smith says he is confident delegates will be interested in some of the city’s key projects.

“For example, our Papaioea Social Housing project achieves economic and environmentally sustainable objectives in tandem with a level of design that elevates Papaioea Place well beyond other social housing in New Zealand. This project won the 2020 Western Architecture Award, boasting Lifemark 4 open-plan, eco-friendly and futureproof design.”

“We’re also thrilled to showcase our Manawatū River Framework which recognises the importance of our awa. The Framework is about enhancing physical connections with the river environment, expressing Rangitāne O Manawatū’s connection with the awa, and creating a destination with multiple things to do.”

About LGNZ and local government in New Zealand

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is the peak body representing New Zealand's 78 local, regional and unitary authorities. LGNZ advocates for local democracy, develops local government policy, and promotes best practice and excellence in leadership, governance and service delivery. Through its work strengthening sector capability, LGNZ contributes to the economic success and vibrancy of communities and the nation.

The local government sector plays an important role. In addition to giving citizens a say in how their communities are run, councils own a broad range of community assets worth more than $120 billion. These include 90 per cent of New Zealand's road network, the bulk of the country's water and waste water networks, and libraries, recreation and community facilities. Regional and unitary councils play a key role in administering the Resource Management Act and as environmental regulators. Council expenditure is approximately $8.5 billion dollars, representing approximately 4 per cent of Gross Domestic Product and 11 per cent of all public expenditure.

For more information visit www.lgnz.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

