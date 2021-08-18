TOP’s Challenge To Grant Robertson: Support Kiwis Or Watch House Prices Soar
Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 4:07 pm
Press Release: The Opportunities Party
The Government’s health response has protected the team
of 5 million, but its economic response has been
inconsistent and unequal, leaving behind our young people,
renters and those on low incomes. A re-think of the
Government’s economic recovery is needed to stop making
the same mistakes.
The Opportunities Party is calling
on the Government to issue stimulus payments to all Kiwis,
which will immediately boost the economy, by supporting our
people and our businesses.
“If the
Government and Reserve Bank need to print money again they
must not repeat the mistakes of the past year, where the
benefits of the bond buying scheme have flowed directly to
the wealthy through housing inflation. Instead of allowing
even more money to flow directly into housing, the
Government should issue stimulus payments to all
Kiwis.”
“Kiwis need the confidence to
spend, and for that they need cash. Distributing money
directly to people is far more sensible and equitable than
continuing to inflate the housing market” party leader,
Shai Navot says. “We have seen how unequal the economic
recovery has been so far, and without fiscal support from
the Government, the inequality we have seen grow over the
past year will only get worse.”
“Grant
Robertson’s choice is clear: either provide support to
people that will flow through the productive economy, or
continue to do nothing and watch house prices continue to
soar,” Navot
says.
