Proposal to hike taxes on working superannuants is daft
Thursday, 2 September 2021, 12:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers'
Union is condemning a
proposal to tax superannuants' additional
income at a flat rate of 39
percent.
"Rising superannuation costs are a
real problem, but piling on more taxes that punish
productivity is not the answer," says Taxpayers'
Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke.
"Working
superannuants should be celebrated, not punished. They make
a positive contribution to our national productivity and to
our tax system. In fact, once you account for income tax,
GST, and council rates, many working superannuants pay more
in tax than they receive in Super."
"A 39 percent tax
rate would impose a massive disincentive on older New
Zealanders participating in the economy. It would also
introduce a disturbing element of age discrimination to our
tax system."
"Susan St John has fallen into the
age-old trap of trying to extract tax revenue in a way that
will ultimately shrink the tax base. Hamstringing the
economy in an attempt to cover costs would be a massive own
goal."
"This looks like an attempt to dodge the
fundamental problem of rising costs. A more sensible
proposal, which could be implemented immediately, would be
to adjust Super payments for inflation instead of average
wages. That would curb rising costs without cutting real
incomes for
over-65s."
