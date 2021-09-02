Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Letters published - Office of the Auditor-General

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 1:59 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General

Letters published re Kahukura Rehabilitation Programme and koha from the Chief Human Rights Commissioner

Decision to fund Kahukura Rehabilitation Programme from the proceeds of Crime Fund

The Hon Judith Collins wrote to us expressing concerns about the application by the Ministry of Health for funding from the Proceeds of Crime Fund for the Kahukura Rehabilitation Programme.

We reviewed the terms of reference and other documents related to the Fund. We also met with the Ministry of Health to understand the arrangements for the funding and how it intends to manage the contract for the delivery of Kahukura.

It is outside our Office’s role to look the merits of the decision to fund this programme. On the aspects we are able to consider, it appears that the funding decision was made in line with the process set out for the Fund, and that there are controls in place to monitor the delivery of the programme. On this basis, we do not intend to carry out further inquiry work on this matter.

Read our response to Ms Collins on our website.

Koha from the Chief Human Rights Commissioner to the Waikato Mongrel Mob

Simeon Brown MP wrote to us about his concerns about the koha given by the Chief Human Rights Commissioner at a hui organised by the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom chapter.

It is not our Office’s role to consider whether koha should be given to a particular recipient. Instead, our role is to look at whether public organisations have followed good practice in making such decisions. The payment of this koha appears consistent with our sensitive expenditure guidance and the Human Rights Commission’s policy.

Read our response to Mr Brown on our website.

