Hawke's Bay Meth Bust Stunning Proof Of Why Mob Shouldn't Get Public Money

Responding to the breaking news of a major methamphetamine bust in the Hawke’s Bay, Taxpayers’ Union spokesperson Jordan Williams says:

“Eight people connected to the Mongrel Mob have just been arrested for selling meth in the same community that the Mob’s taxpayer-funded rehab programme is based. This is stunning evidence of what frontline police have been saying all along: the Mongrel Mob is the key supplier of meth in the Hawke’s Bay and they have no businesses profiting off taxpayers.”

“This raises the obvious question: are these mates of Harry Tam’s? Can he honestly say he’s never met these gangsters slinging meth on his turf? He should be hauled before a Select Committee to explain this news.”

“And how silly does the Human Rights Commissioner look right now? These people arrested are the very thugs he gave a taxpayer koha to earlier this year.”

“Today’s news coincides with Simeon Brown’s members’ bill being drawn, which would make government contracts with gang-affiliated groups illegal. The safest option for the Government is to pull the rehab programme’s funding immediately, and commit to supporting Mr Brown’s bill.”

Nearly 25,000 New Zealanders have signed a petition calling on the Government to stop funding criminal gangs at www.taxpayers.org.nz/gangs

