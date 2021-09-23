Hawke's Bay Meth Bust Stunning Proof Of Why Mob Shouldn't Get Public Money
Thursday, 23 September 2021, 5:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to the breaking news of a major
methamphetamine bust in the Hawke’s
Bay, Taxpayers’ Union spokesperson
Jordan Williams says:
“Eight people
connected to the Mongrel Mob have just been arrested for
selling meth in the same community that the Mob’s
taxpayer-funded rehab programme is based. This is stunning
evidence of what frontline police have been saying all
along: the Mongrel Mob is the key supplier of meth in the
Hawke’s Bay and they have no businesses profiting off
taxpayers.”
“This raises the obvious question: are
these mates of Harry Tam’s? Can he honestly say he’s
never met these gangsters slinging meth on his turf? He
should be hauled before a Select Committee to explain this
news.”
“And how silly does the Human Rights
Commissioner look right now? These people arrested are the
very thugs he gave a taxpayer koha to earlier this
year.”
“Today’s news coincides with Simeon
Brown’s members’ bill being drawn, which would make
government contracts with gang-affiliated groups illegal.
The safest option for the Government is to pull the rehab
programme’s funding immediately, and commit to supporting
Mr Brown’s bill.”
Nearly 25,000 New Zealanders
have signed a petition calling on the Government to stop
funding criminal gangs at www.taxpayers.org.nz/gangs
