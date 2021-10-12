Net Migration Reversal To Australia
Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 10:49 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
After a year of small net migration gains from Australia,
the latest six months indicate small net migration losses to
Australia, Stats NZ said today.
There were provisional
net migration losses to Australia of 1,100 and 2,700 in the
December 2020 and March 2021 quarters, respectively. These
estimates use quarterly data from the Australian Bureau of
Statistics (ABS), which is currently available up to March
2021.
“Although we had more people moving to
Australia than arriving in the last two quarters, we still
had a small net migration gain of 1,800 in the year ended
March 2021. This was down from a peak net migration gain
from Australia of 8,000 in the year ended September 2020,”
population indicators manager Tehseen Islam
said.
