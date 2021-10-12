Net Migration Reversal To Australia

After a year of small net migration gains from Australia, the latest six months indicate small net migration losses to Australia, Stats NZ said today.

There were provisional net migration losses to Australia of 1,100 and 2,700 in the December 2020 and March 2021 quarters, respectively. These estimates use quarterly data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), which is currently available up to March 2021.

“Although we had more people moving to Australia than arriving in the last two quarters, we still had a small net migration gain of 1,800 in the year ended March 2021. This was down from a peak net migration gain from Australia of 8,000 in the year ended September 2020,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

