Financial Statements Of The Government For The 3 Months Ending 30 September 2021
Friday, 29 October 2021, 10:01 am
The Treasury
Interim Financial Statements of the Government of New
Zealand for the three months ended 30 September
2021
The interim Financial Statements of the
Government of New Zealand for the three months ended 30
September 2021 (the financial statements) were released by
the Treasury today.
The 30 September 2021 results
factor in a stronger than expected starting position from
the financial year 2020/21.
The economy has continued
to perform better than expected for the first quarter of the
2021/22 financial year, resulting in tax revenue being
higher than forecast. However, the increase in COVID-19
Alert Levels triggered a number of government fiscal support
measures which meant expenses were higher than forecast and
more than offset the increased tax revenue. As a result,
both the operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL)
deficit and residual cash deficit were higher than forecast
in the 2021 Budget Economic and Fiscal Update (BEFU
2021).
https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2110/FSG_3_months_ended_30_Sept_2021.pdf
