Help Crime Stoppers Combat Cyber Scams
Monday, 1 November 2021, 9:22 am
Press Release: Crime Stoppers NZ
Crime Stoppers is after the public’s help to hold those
responsible for internet scams.
It is the fourth week
of a series of Crime Stoppers crime awareness campaigns that
will run until January next year. The aim is to encourage
people to safely and anonymously report what they know about
crime in Aotearoa, New Zealand.
Crime Stoppers CEO
Hadyn Smith says the number of internet scams that are
landing in Aotearoa New Zealand is increasing and they
affect everyone they touch.
“Online scams are
intended to manipulate or trick people into giving away
their personal details, financial details, or money, and
they can be very convincing.”
Mr Smith says that for
those who are attacked, it can be financially troubling and
the best thing they can do is report it.
He says,
"anyone with information on an internet scam can contact
Crime Stoppers and make a safe and anonymous
report".
A range of posters has been created to
promote the campaign. They are A3 and A4 printable, and Week
4 can be found on the Crime stoppers website.
Crimestoppers
resources.
Crime Stoppers wants people to report
what they know about crime safely and anonymously. This can
be done online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org
or by phone on 0800 555 111. Reports can be made 24 hours a
day, seven days a
week.
