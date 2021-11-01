Have Your Say On The Crimes (Child Exploitation Offences) Amendment Bill
Monday, 1 November 2021, 11:08 am
Press Release: Justice Committee
The Justice Committee is calling for submissions on the
Crimes (Child Exploitation Offences) Amendment
Bill.
The aim of the bill is to protect children at
risk of harm from online exploitation committed by people 18
years and older. It would amend the Crimes Act 1961 to make
it an offence for a person over 18 to use online
communications to falsely represent their age or identity
with the intention to meet with someone under 16. Someone
convicted of this offence would be liable to a maximum term
of 5 years’ imprisonment.
The bill would also make
it an offence for someone over 18 to use online
communications to plan to cause harm to a person under 16.
If convicted of such an offence, a person would be liable to
a maximum of 7 years’ imprisonment.
It would also
increase the maximum penalty for persons convicted of sexual
grooming of a young person from 7 years’ imprisonment to
10 years’ imprisonment.
Tell the Justice Committee
what you think
Make
a submission on the bill by midnight on Friday, 10
December 2021.
For more details about the
bill:
· Read
the full content of the bill
· Get
more details about the bill
· What’s
been said in Parliament about the bill?
· Follow
the committee’s Facebook page for
updates
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On How AUKUS Undermines Our No-nukes Cred, Plus A Music Playlist
Yesterday’s media outings by Covid Minister Chris Hipkins demonstrated the contradictory forces at work. First, the government is being slammed for its lack of compassion in its handling of MIQ and for not simply allowing scads of vaccinated incoming Kiwis to isolate at home. Yet when two Covid cases were detected in Christchurch, the first question for Hipkins at yesterday’s media 1pm briefing simultaneously slammed the government for its “failure” to protect the public from infection... More>>
Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening
The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>