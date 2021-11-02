Use Of Force On A Youth In Auckland Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that a Police officer was justified in his use of force to detain a young woman who had absconded from hospital.

The young woman had been admitted to hospital because of serious concerns for her mental health, including a risk of self-harm, but she had absconded while receiving care. Police were called to assist with returning her to hospital.

The young woman was in the care of social workers who called Police for assistance to locate her. When a Police officer caught up with the young woman a short distance from the hospital, she was bleeding from her arm and resisted an officer’s attempts to detain her. Believing the young woman may cause herself serious harm if not returned to hospital for further treatment, the officer restrained her in handcuffs before leading her to a police car and returning her to the hospital.

The Authority is satisfied the officer was justified in his decision to use force in the circumstances and that the force he used was reasonable.

