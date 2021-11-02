Use Of Force On A Youth In Auckland Justified
Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 9:53 am
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority
The Independent Police Conduct Authority
has found that a Police officer was justified in his use of
force to detain a young woman who had absconded from
hospital.
The young woman had been admitted to
hospital because of serious concerns for her mental health,
including a risk of self-harm, but she had absconded while
receiving care. Police were called to assist with returning
her to hospital.
The young woman was in the care of
social workers who called Police for assistance to locate
her. When a Police officer caught up with the young woman a
short distance from the hospital, she was bleeding from her
arm and resisted an officer’s attempts to detain her.
Believing the young woman may cause herself serious harm if
not returned to hospital for further treatment, the officer
restrained her in handcuffs before leading her to a police
car and returning her to the hospital.
The Authority
is satisfied the officer was justified in his decision to
use force in the circumstances and that the force he used
was
reasonable.
