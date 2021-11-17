Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

World Vision Calls On NZ Government To Introduce A Strong And Robust Modern Slavery Act

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 3:27 pm
Press Release: World Vision New Zealand

Tomorrow, Thursday 18 November, World Vision and Trade Aid will present evidence to the Petitions Committee in support of a strong and robust Modern Slavery Act for New Zealand.

This comes after 37,000 people signed a petition in support of a New Zealand Modern Slavery Act, and over 100 businesses signed an open letter requesting the same.

In the oral submission, World Vision will outline the need for a law that goes beyond transparency and requires action. The humanitarian agency will call for mandatory human rights due diligence, which would require entities to identify, prevent, mitigate and account for their adverse impacts on human rights in their operations and supply chains. This is in line with developments overseas and international best practice.

The invitation to make an oral submission follows Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) acknowledgement last month that ‘there is a gap in New Zealand’s measures regarding modern slavery in international supply chains’. It said that ‘tackling modern slavery will take a collective global effort, with a particular focus on global supply chains at the national level’.

World Vision welcomed this position from MBIE.

"Today we should not be deciding if we need a Modern Slavery Act, but how we can design the best legislation for a New Zealand context that addresses exploitation and modern slavery. The Government have said that they will be consulting on policy options addressing modern slavery in early 2022,” says World Vision New Zealand’s Head of Advocacy, Rebekah Armstrong.

During the oral submission, which will be shared live at 3pm on the Petitions Committee’s Facebook page, World Vision and Trade Aid will ask that a Modern Slavery Act builds on the strengths and shortcomings of the development of this law internationally and focuses on justice and remedy for survivors of modern slavery.

“Risk to people, not risk to business needs to be the focus of New Zealand’s modern slavery legislation,” says Armstrong. “These risks are even greater during a pandemic where almost half the global workforce have had their livelihoods threatened with insecure work.”

Modern slavery and due diligence laws are the norm in many other countries and it’s time for New Zealand to do the right thing and be part of the solution in eliminating modern slavery from supply chains,” Armstrong adds.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from World Vision New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Auckland Boundary To Change 15 December


On 15 December Aucklanders who have been vaccinated or tested will be able to reconnect with the rest of New Zealand in time for Christmas and summer, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. To minimise the risk of COVID-19 spreading from Auckland to other parts of the country travellers will have to be either fully vaccinated or have a negative test within 72 hours of departure... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


National: Government Wasn’t Ready For Home Isolation
The first appearance before the Health Committee in almost two months by Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed just how poorly prepared the Government was for Delta, says National’s Covid Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status
People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>

APEC: Leaders Issue Declaration
The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies concluded the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday by adopting a declaration under the theme of Join, Work, Grow. Together. The meeting was chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Police: Images Of Human Remains Captured At Pike River Mine
Today Police have notified the families of the 29 Pike River Mine victims that imagery work from the additional boreholes has captured two sets of human remains, plus a possible third... More>>

Council of Trade Unions: Calls On Government To Set Minimum Wage At A Liveable Level

Essential workers deserve a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Council of Trade Unions as they launch a call on the Government to raise the Minimum Wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage rate... More>>

APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 