Passing Of Bill That Affirms All Genders Celebrated By PSA

Friday, 10 December 2021, 12:19 pm
Press Release: Public Service Association

The Public Service Association celebrates the passing of the Births, Deaths, Marriages and Relationships Record Amendment Bill.

OUT@PSA convenor Nico Haustein says, "We are so proud to have been part of the process that paves the way for a more inclusive, modern and consistent life for trans and non-binary New Zealanders.

Being able to change the gender on our official documents like birth and marriage certificates mean we can be our authentic selves, and not risk being mis-gendered or dead-named.

These changes will improve lives in ways that are immeasurable, making the process straightforward and affirming. This can allow the closure some of our community need to complete their gender journey and allow them to thrive with pride in themselves and their gender identity.

It is also wonderful that the Bill was passed unanimously by Parliament. Our voices have been heard!"

