Have Your Say On The Accident Compensation (Maternal Birth Injury And Other Matters) Amendment Bill
Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 3:57 pm
Press Release: The Education and Workforce Committee
The Education and Workforce Committee is calling for
public submissions on the Accident Compensation (Maternal
Birth Injury and Other Matters) Amendment Bill.
This
bill would extend ACC cover to a specified list of maternal
birth injuries. These injuries are not currently covered,
despite having the same characteristics as injuries (such as
sprains and strains) that are covered by the
scheme.
This bill would also make five policy
changes:
1. reinstating the three-step test relating
to work-related injury
2. requiring occupational
assessors to consider an applicant’s pre-injury
income
3. reducing the threshold for hearing loss
cover from six percent hearing loss to five percent
4.
increasing the size of the ACC Board by one
5.
ensuring dependents of claimants will be covered if a
claimant’s assisted death is in accordance with the End of
Life Choice Act 2019.
This bill would also make seven
technical changes that are outlined here.
Tell
the Education and Workforce Committee what you
think
Make
a submission on the bill by midnight on 11 February
2022.
For more details about the bill:
· Read
the full content of the bill
· What’s
been said in Parliament about the bill?
· Follow the
committee’s Facebook page for updates
· Read
the bills
digest
