GDP Falls 3.7 Percent In The September 2021 Quarter
Thursday, 16 December 2021, 10:40 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 3.7 percent in the
September 2021 quarter, the second largest fall since the
current series began in 1986, Stats NZ said today.
The
September 2021 quarter’s GDP results reflect a widespread
drop in economic activity due to the COVID-19 alert level
restrictions and nationwide-lockdown implemented in the
second half of the quarter. The fall follows a 2.4 percent
rise in the June 2021 quarter.
Some industries were
more affected than others by the higher alert level
restrictions during the September 2021
quarter.
