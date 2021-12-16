GDP Falls 3.7 Percent In The September 2021 Quarter

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 3.7 percent in the September 2021 quarter, the second largest fall since the current series began in 1986, Stats NZ said today.

The September 2021 quarter’s GDP results reflect a widespread drop in economic activity due to the COVID-19 alert level restrictions and nationwide-lockdown implemented in the second half of the quarter. The fall follows a 2.4 percent rise in the June 2021 quarter.

Some industries were more affected than others by the higher alert level restrictions during the September 2021 quarter.

