Elder Abuse Prevention Fund Now Open

The Office for Seniors Elder Abuse Prevention Fund is now open, and will be accepting applications for projects that support the violence prevention needs of older people (aged 65+) in Aotearoa New Zealand.

One-off grants (up to $25,000) will be available for innovative community-based initiatives that raise awareness of elder abuse across diverse groups within the older population including Māori, Pacific, ethnic communities, LGBTQIA+, and disabled people.

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner, said as many as one in ten older people in New Zealand will experience some kind of elder abuse.

“Elder abuse affects people of all ethnicities, genders and socioeconomic groups,” she said.

“Abusers are usually someone the older person trusts and depends on often a family member or carer.”

“These projects will help to make sure our most at-risk older people can remain safe in their homes and communities.”

The funding round is now open with applications closing on 1 April 2022.

You can find out more about the fund, eligibility criteria and application process at:

Elder Abuse Prevention Fund | Te Tari Kaumātua (officeforseniors.govt.nz)<https://officeforseniors.govt.nz/our-work/raising-awareness-of-elder-abuse/elder-abuse-prevention-fund-2/>

