Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Inaccurate And Misleading COVID-19 TV Discussion Breached Broadcasting Standards

Thursday, 17 February 2022, 11:11 am
Press Release: Broadcasting Standards Authority

A programme broadcast by Mainland TV breached broadcasting standards with inaccurate and misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines and their safety, the Broadcasting Standards Authority has found.

The BSA found the programme also promoted conspiracies and advocated for ineffective COVID remedies. It has ordered Mainland TV and Daystar, an American network whose programmes are broadcast via a Mainland channel, to each pay $500 in costs to the Crown. Daystar has been ordered to air a statement summarising the BSA’s decision.

The decision and orders relate to an episode of Marcus and Joni, a faith-based Daystar programme hosted by husband-and-wife Marcus and Joni Lamb. On 31 August 2021, Dr Judy Mikovits and Dr Lawrence Palevsky appeared as guests to discuss the pandemic.

The discussion included references to a “plandemic” or deliberate spreading of COVID-19, along with claims the virus was developed to be a bioweapon, and that COVID vaccines are unsafe.

The BSA ruled this breached the accuracy standard, finding the broadcaster did not make reasonable efforts to ensure the programme was accurate, particularly as the guests were not recognised experts in the subjects discussed.

In its decision, the BSA said Dr Mikovits was not a reliable expert on COVID-19, or associated vaccines or treatment, noting she appeared in COVID conspiracy documentary Plandemic (removed from YouTube, Vimeo and Facebook for violating community guidelines) and had made “many unfounded claims”.

Dr Palevsky was a leading proponent of the discredited conspiracy theory that vaccines are related to autism. “He is known for spreading vaccine misinformation even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and theories he spreads about COVID-19 vaccines have been debunked,” the Authority said.

In response to arguments from Daystar that standards were not breached due to context and the likely expectations of their regular audience (noting the complainant was channel surfing), the Authority found this was not a relevant consideration.

“There is no audience to which it is appropriate to target inaccurate, misleading or unbalanced news, current affairs or factual information – particularly in relation to critical matters of public health,” the BSA said.

 

The full decision can be seen at https://www.bsa.govt.nz/decisions/all-decisions/new-bsa-decision-2/. The decision was made under the Free-to-Air Television Code of Broadcasting Practice (2020 edition) which is available to view on our website: https://bsa.govt.nz/broadcasting-standards/broadcasting-code-book/.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Broadcasting Standards Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 