SFO Closes Auckland Mayoral Election Donations Case

The Serious Fraud Office has closed its investigation into the Auckland mayoral election donations.

The investigation focused on fundraising donations that were made in 2016 and 2019. It was commenced following a referral from Police.

“The SFO takes allegations of electoral funding fraud very seriously. We have completed our investigation and we are satisfied that this matter can now be closed,” says Acting Director Paul O’Neil.

The SFO has no further comment.

