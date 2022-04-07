SFO Closes Auckland Mayoral Election Donations Case
Thursday, 7 April 2022, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office
The Serious Fraud Office has closed its investigation
into the Auckland mayoral election donations.
The
investigation focused on fundraising donations that were
made in 2016 and 2019. It was commenced following a referral
from Police.
“The SFO takes allegations of electoral
funding fraud very seriously. We have completed our
investigation and we are satisfied that this matter can now
be closed,” says Acting Director Paul O’Neil.
The
SFO has no further
comment.
