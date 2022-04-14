Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

‘Significantly’ More Work Needed To Remedy Environment Woes - Fish & Game

Thursday, 14 April 2022, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

Fish & Game says the latest stocktake of the New Zealand environment points to significantly more work being required to improve water quality and reverse wetland loss.

Commenting on the release of the Environment Aotearoa 2022 report today, NZ Fish and Game Council Chair Ray Grubb pointed out that there were positive aspects to the analysis, but also ongoing concerns.

"It is encouraging that the authors have highlighted the important link between environmental health and people’s wellbeing," Mr Grubb says.

"Fish & Game has long understood the physical and mental health benefits of spending time in the outdoors and has actively been encouraging greater participation in recreational fishing and hunting as a result."

However, Mr Gubb says the findings for water quality and wetland loss continue to be cause for serious concern.

For example, the report details that 46 per cent of lakes are in poor health, vast lengths of our rivers are adversely impacted by nitrogen and phosphorous inputs, with 17 per cent severely degraded by nutrient pollution.

"These worrying statistics are not new or surprising. They are the legacy of poor policy and woeful water management for far too long.

"The Environment Aotearoa 2022 report sends no clearer message to regional councils that they must make meaningful steps towards implementing the Freshwater National Policy Statement and specifically the primacy it gives to te mana o te wai, which places environmental health of our freshwater resources above economic interests."

Also "highly concerning" for Fish & Game is the ongoing loss of wetlands, with the report finding that a further 1498 hectares of these threatened ecosystems were drained between 2012 and 2018.

"New Zealand has already lost 90 per cent of its original wetland cover. To see that the decline has been allowed to continue, in this day and age, is a disgrace."

Wetlands play a vital role in the hydrological cycle, including mitigating floods, and they provide habitat for numerous native and valued introduced species of animals and plants.

Across the country Fish & Game is at the forefront of assisting landowners create and improve wetlands, and a portion of each duck hunting licence sold is also targeted directly at wetland conservation efforts. No other agency does more in this space.

"Despite the great work by our staff and some environmentally minded landowners, we can’t stem the tide of wetland loss when regional councils are still allowing these

ecosystems to be drained or are actively putting in roadblocks to creating more habitat.

"Central and local government must take this report card and take a good hard look at where we are going with water quality and wetland management."

The report was released by the Ministry for the Environment (MfE) and Statistics NZ. It has previously been compiled every three years but will now be conducted on a six-year cycle.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Gendered Perceptions In Politics


In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position...
More>>



 
 


Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>

Government: New Zealand Moves To Orange In Time For Easter
Kiwis will be able to enjoy the long weekend with greater freedoms across the country from 11:59pm on Wednesday as New Zealand moves to Orange, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Nilitary: New Zealand Sends C130 Hercules And 50-strong Team To Europe To Support Ukraine
The Government will deploy a C-130H Hercules and 50-strong team to Europe to further support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the deployment today, with $13 million in further support... More>>


Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Release More Oil Stocks New Zealand will release 483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 