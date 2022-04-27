Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Keep Road User Charges Simple, Says Transporting New Zealand

Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 9:57 am
Press Release: la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

Using road user charges (RUC) to collect more funds for the Government’s climate change agenda is barking up the wrong tree, says Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand chief executive Nick Leggett.

"In our submission on the RUC review, being undertaken by the Ministry of Transport, we strongly oppose the idea of adding costs to a simple user-pays system to clip the ticket on unrelated externalities at the whim of the Government," Leggett says.

"Especially when it is unclear where the extra funds sourced would go, other than into that great big bucket called ‘climate change’ - transparency and accountability seem to be out.

"The beauty of many of New Zealand’s taxes is their simplicity. RUC works well because vehicle drivers pay for the road they use and those vehicles that create more pavement wear, pay accordingly.

"Transporting New Zealand supports the principle that funds paid by road users through RUC, fuel excise, and vehicle registration fees should be used predominantly to pay for road construction and maintenance and Police Commercial Vehicle Safety Team (CVST) enforcement.

"The clarity of the RUC system has been its strength, and although not perfect, it offers a level of transparency and rigour that has many benefits. Any dilution or reduction in its integrity will be detrimental to good policy making.

"There are already other taxes and levies in place for road transport externalities. For example, there is the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) to manage Greenhouse Gases, and the ACC levy for injuries related to road crashes.

"Using the RUC system to recover externality costs risks collecting revenue over and above that due, and it follows that misallocation of resources will result.

"Misallocation of RUC revenue will ultimately lead to less money being spent on roads at a time we can least afford that.

"Disappointingly, in reading the review discussion document this appears to be an attempt by Government to find an unfair financial lever to support its climate change agenda, a position Transporting New Zealand strongly opposes," Leggett says.

You can read Transporting New Zealand’s submission here.

About Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand (Transporting New Zealand) provides unified national representation for the trucking industry, that is, about 1,200 individual road freight transport companies, which operate about 14,000 heavy trucks delivering for New Zealand.

The road freight transport industry employs 32,868 people (2.0% of the workforce), has a gross annual turnover of $6 billion, and transports 93% of the total tonnes of freight moved in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine Virtue Signalling, And Our Inflation Spike


National truly is the party of aspiration. Any centre-right voter who watched their champion’s trainwreck interview with Jack Tame on last Sunday’s Q & A programme would have to conclude that if Christopher Luxon can lead National to victory in 2023, any wealthy white man in a suit can do it. A Luxon victory would prove once again that governments get voted out, not voted in...
More>>



 
 




David Parker: Shining A Light On Unfairness In Our Tax System
Those coming here expecting announcements of new tax policy will be disappointed. None are being made. We have no secret plan to introduce a CGT nor a wealth tax or a deemed income tax, nor others... More>>


National: U-turn Coming For Discriminatory Rotorua Local Bill?
Willie Jackson’s comments today on the discriminatory Rotorua District Council bill suggest Labour is rightly considering a U-turn, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>



Government: PM Has Productive Meeting With Prime Minister Of Japan
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a productive meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo today. “Japan is one of New Zealand’s closest and most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region... More>>




TradeMe: Rents Follow Inflation’s Lead And Grow By 7 Per Cent
The national median weekly rent jumped 7 per cent year-on-year to reach $575 in March, matching the record-high annual inflation growth in Q1 reported by the Reserve Bank last week, according to Trade Me’s latest March Rental Price Index... More>>

Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 