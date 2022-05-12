International Travel Lifts As Border Restrictions Ease
Thursday, 12 May 2022, 10:59 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
The number of people crossing New Zealand’s border
increased in March 2022 as border restrictions were relaxed,
Stats NZ said today.
There were 126,200 border
crossings in March 2022, made up of 66,100 arrivals and
60,100 departures. In February 2022, there were 41,000
border crossings made up of 16,300 arrivals and 24,600
departures.
“From late February 2022, the New
Zealand Government started opening its border in stages,
including for New Zealand citizens coming back from anywhere
in the world,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam
said. “This has seen the number of people crossing the
border lift compared with previous
months.”
