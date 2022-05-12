International Travel Lifts As Border Restrictions Ease

The number of people crossing New Zealand’s border increased in March 2022 as border restrictions were relaxed, Stats NZ said today.

There were 126,200 border crossings in March 2022, made up of 66,100 arrivals and 60,100 departures. In February 2022, there were 41,000 border crossings made up of 16,300 arrivals and 24,600 departures.

“From late February 2022, the New Zealand Government started opening its border in stages, including for New Zealand citizens coming back from anywhere in the world,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “This has seen the number of people crossing the border lift compared with previous months.”

