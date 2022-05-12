Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Sophie Handford Confirms Aspiration To Be Re-elected By The Paekākāriki-Raumati Ward

Thursday, 12 May 2022, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Sophie Handford

“There’s so much more to do, and now’s the time.” Sophie Handford, New Zealand’s youngest elected member, announced today that she will be standing for re-election in the Paekākāriki-Raumati Ward this October.

“Now more than ever, we need Councillors who are committed to standing up and getting on with the mahi, to ensure positive outcomes for our people and planet.”

“We have a huge opportunity in our midst, as we continue to recover from COVID19, to center our focus on the well-being & mana of our diverse communities and support our most vulnerable. We have a huge opportunity to enable and create greener, more sustainable and accessible townships, which prioritize active modes of transport in tackling the climate crisis. Now’s the time.”

Sophie is nearing the end of her first term on the Kāpiti Coast District Council, and has led many impactful projects in the district over the last three years. But she says, “this work isn’t complete.”

“I’ve led the charge to get further funding for Raumati Village’s reinvigoration, and the establishment of a Raumati Community board.”

“With my youth portfolio, we've seen investment across the district in expanding youth services, with money now committed for exploring a youth development space in Otaki.”

“We signed off on our Climate Emergency Action Framework and made climate considerations mandatory on all reports coming to our Council table.”

“I’ve been proud to sit within a team who recognise the need to make change, to enhance our environment and uplift rangatahi across the district. As I look around today, so much more still needs to be done, and with changing circumstances in Kapiti, we have a golden window of opportunity.”

Sophie continues to be an outspoken voice, both locally and nationally, often speaking to Select Committees and putting pressure on central Government. She sees her mission to create the best possible tomorrow for our people and planet, today; and her message, “Now’s the time”, echoes this urgency and purpose.

Sophie’s key priority areas for her next triennium are:

“Seeing our Kāpiti whānau thriving in connected, socially and environmentally resilient communities, with roofs over their heads.”

“Ensuring the planet has a voice at every level of decision making, through considered and courageous intergenerationally planning.”

"Better connecting our Council table. Bringing together Councillors to foster increased collaboration on the wider vision for our district. Increasing Council's engagement with the community on day to day decision making."

