Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

'Lacklustre Budget' Lacks Long Term Thinking

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 4:17 pm
Press Release: Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce

The biggest Budget spend up in New Zealand’s history has delivered some, but not a lot, of initiatives that will support businesses in the Canterbury region.

"Some of the initiatives announced in Budget 2022 will go some way towards helping business, however, we would have liked to see more emphasis on initiatives that will help with long-term economic recovery," says Leeann Watson, Chief Executive of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce.

"The Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce commends the new $100m Business Growth Fund which will support small and medium-sized businesses to access funding to accelerate their development.

"It’s pleasing to see funding allocated towards eight Industry Transformation Plans that will help improve productivity and performance of key sectors in Canterbury - including advanced manufacturers, agritech and construction.

"Extending support for apprenticeships with a $230m boost will alleviate some of the pressure that businesses are facing with severe skill shortages.

"Continued investment in our regions is welcome with a further $110m to continue the Government’s renamed Provincial Growth Fund.

"In addition, the $60m boost to improve rural broadband infrastructure will support remote businesses in our neighbouring regions - including Southland and the West Coast.

"It is disappointing that there is a distinct lack of investment in initiatives to facilitate economic growth in the long-term and address the major challenges facing New Zealand.

"Businesses will still struggle to find skilled staff, the cost of living will remain at unsustainable levels and business costs will continue to remain at crippling levels for the foreseeable future.

"Budget 2022 contains a handful of initiatives that appear to be short-term fixes, but it is anything but visionary."

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times


Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures. “Our economy has come through the COVID-19 shock better than almost anywhere else in the world...
More>>

ALSO:




 
 


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times
Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures... More>>


Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 