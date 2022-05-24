Orange Is The New Green And Let's Business Get On With It
Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 1:16 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber
Remaining in the orange traffic light setting is not a
constraint or handbrake to accelerating business recovery,
rebuilding, and planning for growth, says Auckland Business
Chamber CEO Michael Barnett.
“Businesses can do
everything under Orange, but with a mask in some situations,
and can self-direct other safety measures to keep workers,
customers, and their workplaces safe. Orange should not be
used as an excuse for doing nothing.”
Mr Barnett
said the real constraints for business were the immigration
hoops to get in skills beyond the favoured list to fill
shortages and increasing inflationary costs for employers to
hold
talent.
