Filled Job Numbers Static In March Quarter

Mixed results for filled jobs across all industries contributed to a slow quarter after a run of recent growth, Stats NZ said today.

Filled jobs numbers were almost unchanged between the December 2021 and March 2022 quarters, after adjusting for seasonal effects. This follows four consecutive quarterly increases during 2021.

These statistics use PAYE (pay as you earn) tax data to estimate filled job numbers, and are adjusted to account for seasonal effects.

“The March 2022 quarter was relatively weak in terms of filled jobs growth,” employment insights manager Sue Chapman said.

