Food Prices Increase 8.3 Percent Annually, The Largest In 13 Years
Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 10:50 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Food prices were 8.3 percent higher in August 2022
compared with August 2021, Stats NZ said today.
This
is the largest annual increase since July 2009, when annual
food prices increased 8.4 percent.
In August 2022, the
annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food
categories measured. Compared with August
2021:
- grocery food prices increased by 8.7
percent
- fruit and vegetable prices increased by 15
percent
- restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food
prices increased by 6.5 percent
- meat, poultry, and
fish prices increased by 7.6 percent
- non-alcoholic
beverage prices increased by 4.1
percent.
Grocery food was the largest
contributor to the movement.
Visit our website to
read this news story and information release or to download
CSV files:
