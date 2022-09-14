Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Current Account Deficit Narrows To $7.1 Billion

Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 11:02 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

The seasonally adjusted current account deficit narrowed by $1.7 billion to $7.1 billion in the June 2022 quarter, from $8.8 billion in the March 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

The narrowing was mainly due to a $2.8 billion rise in the exports of goods and services, offset by a smaller $785 million rise in imports of goods and services. The primary and secondary income balance widened by $380 million.

Exports outpace imports

The value of New Zealand’s seasonally adjusted goods exports rose by $1.1 billion to $17.9 billion in the June 2022 quarter.

“Primary products including dairy, meat, and logs generally make up about half of New Zealand’s total goods exports by value and in the June quarter they continued to contribute to steady export growth. Meat and fruit exports, particularly kiwifruit, made the largest contribution to the increase in overall goods exports in the June quarter,” institutional sectors senior manager Paul Pascoe said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:
 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On A Fun Summer, With Covid Anxiety


No more traffic light alert system. No more vaccine mandates, even for those in healthcare. Masks are no longer mandatory in retail outlets or on public transport, and required only in healthcare settings, and for those caring for the sick and elderly. Who’s afraid of the Big Bad Virus? Not us, not anymore. “This will be the first summer in three years when there won’t be the question of what if?” PM Jacinda Ardern said on Monday...
More>>



 
 



Justice: Retired High Court Judge To Assess Hall Compensation Claim
Hon Rodney Hansen CNZM KC has been appointed to assess Alan Hall’s compensation claim, Justice Minister Kiri Allan announced today.
Mr Hansen, a retired Judge of the High Court of New Zealand, was previously appointed to assess Teina Pora’s claim... More>>



Government: Public Holiday On 26 September To Mark Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II
New Zealand will mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II with a State Memorial Service and one-off public holiday on Monday 26 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced... More>>



UNANZ: Jacinda Ardern To Travel To New York To Attend UN General Assembly
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to New York later this month to attend the UN General Assembly. "It's an important opportunity to set out New Zealand... More>>


Greens: James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of Party
Members of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have re-elected James Shaw as Co-leader, alongside Marama Davidson. A total of 142 delegate votes were received, 138 of which voted for James... More>>


Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>

Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 