We Must Make Housing More Affordable, Particularly For Our Elderly, Efeso Collins Says

Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins says the Council he leads will be laser-focused on housing affordability.

“Too many Aucklanders don’t have access to good quality and affordable housing, while we have over 30,000 ghost houses dotted around our city,” Collins says

“And Covid has just added an extra layer of anxiety for many of our older community who feel isolated due to poor housing options."



Collins says he will direct council staff to investigate the capacity for more long-term investment into Haumaru Housing Limited, the elder housing joint venture between the council and the Selwyn Foundation, to redevelop existing properties to better serve the growing population of retirees.

“I have heard many times on the campaign trail that older Aucklanders are feeling increasingly insecure about housing options as they approach retirement, so I will lead a Council that cares for older people experiencing this insecurity.

“If we continue as a council to remain on the sidelines for those locked out of affordable housing, then we will have abdicated our role as civic leaders and will undermine the ability to create a thriving city.

“That’s why we need to match our convictions with courage, so we don’t leave a generation of older people out in the cold due to the dearth of affordable homes.

“And I will make sure council’s inspection and consenting processes are also improved so more housing can be built faster.

"I will look for ways to incentivise good design standards so Aucklanders can live in communities that are welcoming, functional, safe and accessible.”

