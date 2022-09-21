Let The Voting Begin!

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 9:56 am
Press Release: Rotorua Lakes Council

By now all eligible voters should have received their voting papers in the mail for the upcoming local election.

Packs include your voting paper, a candidate information booklet and a return envelope.

Once you have your voting papers, you’re able to vote up until 12 noon on Saturday 8 October.

Completed voting papers can be returned to the orange “Vote” ballot boxes located throughout the district, or they can be posted into a NZ Post box. If using NZ Post, you need to post your voting papers by 5pm Tuesday 4 October to allow enough time for your papers to reach the processing centre by midday on 8 October.

Locations of the Vote ballot boxes and NZ Post boxes are available at bit.ly/VoteBallotBox.

If you haven’t received your voting papers by the end of today (Wednesday 21 September), call Council on 07 348 4199 for assistance.

If you haven't enrolled to vote, you enrolled after 12 August 2022, or your voting pack is damaged or lost, you will need to cast a special vote. Phone Council on 07 348 4199, or come in and see us at 1061 Haupapa Street, for more information about casting a special vote.

Make your vote count


Make an informed vote this election. Get the facts by reading the Pre-Election Report and get to know the candidates, what they stand for, and ask them questions on the (s)elect app. Learn more at www.rotorualakescouncil.nz/elections.

Your life is impacted by local government on a daily basis. The roads you drive on to get to work, the disposal of your waste, the park where you take your dog for a run, the pool where your kids learn to swim, the water you drink from your tap, and your flushing toilet are all services provided to you by your local council one way or another.

Rotorua Lakes Council provides leadership and direction for the district, and is responsible for the social, cultural, environmental and economic well-being of the community. Elected members are responsible for representing their community, the governance of their community, and upholding the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi – The Treaty of Waitangi.

It’s important to have your say in who represents your community by voting in this local election.

Election information


The local election is your opportunity to vote for the Mayor and local council who will be the stewards of the district for the next three years.

· Learn more about the Rotorua Lakes Council election at www.rotorualakescouncil.nz/elections

· Check your enrolment status online at www.vote.nz

· Find out more about voting, the election process and all things local government at www.votelocal.co.nz

 

