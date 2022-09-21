Efeso Collins Welcomes Positive Response To Rates Policy But Rules Out Cornering Aucklanders Into A Fixed Position

Efeso Collins has repeatedly affirmed that his position is to make sure rates remain affordable which is why he voted for holding rates to a 3.5% increase per year as part of Auckland Council’s Long Term Plan process.

But Collins says he will not be coerced into locking Auckland into a set rates policy.

“I appreciate the support my rates policy has received from voters and I can see that Aucklanders are mature enough to appreciate that setting arbitrary rate policies without knowing what the future may bring is unnecessary, disingenuous and potentially dangerous,” Collins

Collins says it is not prudent for any mayoral candidate to make pledges or fixed rate promises, given general rates decisions must be made in consultation with the public and councillors around the governing body table, as well as being informed by the fiscal conditions that the council is presented with when determining its future budgets.

“Auckland Council needs courageous leadership, and given the governing body has a statutory responsibility to consult on its budgets as well as a responsibility to respond to global and national economic conditions, that will be what guides me as Mayor.

“For this reason, I will not be locking Aucklanders into a position that is not informed by prudence and facts.”

