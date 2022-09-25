Mayoral Candidate Says Public Are Sitting Ducks

Auckland Mayoral candidate John Lehmann says he has been shocked and horrified, discovering the nonexistence of rules, and laws surrounding, misrepresentations, lies, and hidden agendas, not being disclosed to the lead up at election time.

Lehmann said ‘’I come from the private sector, and this is my first rodeo and in politics and I’m shocked what I have seen, read, and heard, how candidates are getting away with to tricking, fooling, and straight out lying to the public’’.

He said, ‘’I have seen it from the inside, and it’s like duck shooting season, with the public as their game’’.

He says politicians should be put on the same footing as the private sector, in fact more so. As they control every person’s situation, and the country as a whole.

NZ politics ‘’Its real cowboy, and girl country’ ’and there is no sheriff or laws. Where money and contacts win, and the public lose.

He cites Sec 9a of the fair-trading act and the rules around deceptive and misleading conduct.

In the real world you will get done if you knowingly mislead and have conned the public, but here it’s almost expected of you. Its open country and the public are the targets.

I seen it, time and time again, over the years, and there is nothing being done about it. The voters deserve better.

Its time the Governor general got involved and stepped in. We need proper guild lines and rules over what you can or can not promise.

Seems like the lying mentality really got under way back in the 80s with the Lange government and Roger Douglas, when they admitted they had a secret agender before the election, and when asked why they weren’t up front about it and disclosed their agenda prior to voting?

The answer as I recall it was ‘’No one would vote for us’’.

New Zealanders need to wake up to the fact they are being played like fools by candidates and political parties. There is nothing honourable in NZ politics.

Its like a Hollywood thing. Where politicians are playing a part, being Mr nice guy, reading from party scripts, making up lies, promising favours to their backers.

We are getting more and more Americanized, and it’s not good.

I can understand why the public have a deep distrust of politicians.

We have a different breed of politician now. Non if any have been to war, non-have had real hardship because they blessed to live in our country.

It all comes down to find a party, get as much money one can spend, charm, and lie your way into the Job, and be seen as the best of what people feel, is a bad deal.

How often do we hear and say the words ‘’ Look at the options, there aren’t any’’, and or ‘’There is no one to choose from’’.

We generally see people putting their names forward because 1/ They see it as a nice little number. 2/ They couldn’t get a job anywhere else with the pay and perks. 3/ They want their egos flattered and feel important.

I would say 95% of candidates have nothing to offer, and will just follow the party line, and vote as they are told.

They are not allowed to be free thinkers, and if you join a party as a candidate your told that. You do as your told.

In Auckland, and the lead up to elections it has been a very odd mix of people. We have a ex hooker, one chap who doesn’t even live in the country, a chap who doesn’t believe in policies, two candidates who are deliberately withholding their alignment to two mainstream parties, both claiming to be independent.

Most of us know that this beautiful country of ours, is being held back in one form or another. The reason is that the voters aren’t being told the truth and have limited information as to what agendas are being hidden. If government and their party planted people stayed out of the mix, things would run a lot smoother.

Once in all they do is get told which way to vote in council and in the house, which nearly always means more laws and rules, which means less freedoms.

Its well overdue for the public to wake up and stop voting for parties, and go for independent candidates.

The media has a lot to answer for too. Their soft approach and needing to stay in good with those elected politicians, do no service to the public, or profession. Of course, many of them spend advertising bucks and give Government contracts if in power. It financially viable for some media not to be too critical. The newsroom would have shareholder on there backs.

Unless the powers to be introduce standards and guidelines, there is little hope of us ever getting a fair deal or told the truth.

John Lehmann, Auckland Mayoral candidate

