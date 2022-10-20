Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Changes To Skilled Migrant Visa Leave People Unable To Meet 9 November Deadline

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 9:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Immigration Law

 

The Skilled Migrant Visa might have reopened, but there is no longer the ability to have an interim assessment of your qualifications – and a full assessment takes at least four months. This will leave many applicants unable to meet the looming deadline for the lower points threshold, and likely missing out on the visa completely. Aaron Martin, principal lawyer at New Zealand Immigration Law, outlines what the loss of this interim assessment means for those hoping to qualify under the Skilled Migrant Visa.
 

The Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa was finally reopened by the government last week, but there is one glaring omission from the new rules, with the disappearance of the preliminary qualification assessment conducted by NZQA. This is going to make it impossible for most applicants to file their Expressions of Interests before the 9 November draw at 160 points and before that threshold increases and they’re out of the running.

The rules pre-Covid

Before Covid-19 threw immigration into disarray and this visa was put on ice in March 2020, the government required most applicant to have the New Zealand Qualification Authority to do a preliminary assessment of their qualifications. This initial assessment would take a couple of weeks and allow applicants to include provisional recognition of their qualification with their application, and get a place in the queue, providing the full assessment later in the application process. A preliminary assessment gave a good enough indication of whether a qualification ticked the boxes for the residence process to start.

What has happened to the Initial Qualification Assessment?

This quick check system is missing in action now, having been retired by the NZQA. That leaves the only option being the full qualification assessment that takes 12 weeks. You can’t complete the Immigration EOI until you get that. The math simply doesn’t add up here. If applicants have to wait the full four months to have their qualifications assessed, their chances of meeting the 9 November deadline are non-existent and many of them will also not meet the higher points (180) threshold.

Was the 4-month wait time for an IQA simply forgotten?

When the SMC category was shut down in 2020 the immigration minister announced it would be reviewed.

Consequently, everyone was expecting a new system to be started. It now seems that INZ have not made sufficient progress in 2 years to be able to launch a new system in 2022. So they have simply restarted the old system, seemingly unaware that the preliminary assessment is no longer available.

If this was an oversight, it’s grossly unfair to applicants who have been waiting patiently for this visa to re-open.

If the reopening was done with knowledge of NZQA’s retirement of this key process, it serves as another sign that immigration is not a priority for the Government and that the labour and skill shortages we are seeing now, will continue, leaving applicants and their families, and employers, frustrated.

Who does this impact?

This change will impact nearly everyone hoping to apply for the Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) Resident Visa at 160 points that needs the qualifications assessed by NZQA. The list of qualifications exempt from assessment is fairly narrow, and without the assessment, you can’t even lodge an initial EOI, let alone continue with the visa application process.

Those impacted include people living in New Zealand on another visa hoping to qualify as a skilled migrant, or those still offshore, waiting patiently for this visa to reopen, only for it to reopen with multiple barriers to success.

These barriers include no longer having the preliminary IQA assessment, the short timeframe to meet the lower points threshold, or potential issues relating to proving a substantial match between your job offer and the ANZSCO description of your job.

It is unlikely to be much easier in 2023 either, with the points threshold jumping to 180, before the systems changes once more to the proposed six-point check list, which will place more value on higher qualifications and experience. This could be a problem for those who do not have at least a bachelor’s degree or those who don’t work in an area that requires occupational registration and do not earn one-and-a-half times the median wage. Selections are also becoming less frequent, and will be monthly instead of each fortnight, as was done previously.

New visa like a mirage in the desert

The celebration of the SMC Resident Visa reopening was short-lived. The announcement of it reopening, only for the short timeframes and the barriers to success make it bittersweet and is further indicative of a government who are in no hurry to speed up immigration. It’s a little like a mirage in the dessert – a promised reward that disappears as one get closer – in this case, close enough to see all the details, and obstacles, and your chances of success melting away.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Immigration Law on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Wages And Jobs Shouldn’t Be Inflation Cannon Fodder


Hearing Don Brash being wheeled out on RNZ as an expert on taming inflation must have caused whiplash among some listeners. Contrary to myth, Brash‘s track record is definitely not one to emulate. In reality, he took up the reins at the RBNZ in September 1988 long after the dreaded 1980s wage/price inflation spiral was over. (Inflation was running at only 6.3% in the calendar year 1988 and 5.7% a year later. Yesterday, inflation was way higher, at 7.2%.)...
More>>



 
 

Nicola Willis: Doing Good, Better: A New Approach For New Zealanders In The Greatest Need
Thank you to the Victoria University School of Government for hosting this lecture today. I was a first-year student at this university 23 years ago. It’s an honour to return on the other side of the lectern, even if just for an hour. I appreciate... More>>


Government: Extraordinary COVID-19 Powers To Be Wound Down
The Government is winding down the extraordinary powers used to fight COVID-19 through the emergency phase of the response while retaining a small number of baseline measures to contain the spread of the virus... More>>
Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for Australia tomorrow to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>



Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>


Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 