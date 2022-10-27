Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Mayor Says No To Long-term Port Operator Lease

Thursday, 27 October 2022, 10:37 am
Press Release: Auckland Council

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has advised foreign port operators and their investment partners not to waste their investors’ funds on proposals to take control of Auckland’s waterfront port land, either by purchase or long-term lease.

Mr Brown was responding to reports in the NZ Herald this morning that Dubai-based DP World and Montréal-based CDPQ were interested in taking long-term control of the land.

“There are no circumstances in which the Auckland Council Governing Body would ever agree to sell the port land or enter into a lease agreement that would lock it into used-car and container port operations for decades – and it is well known I am utterly opposed as Mayor,” Mr Brown said.

“My mandate from Aucklanders is to retain the port land in public ownership in perpetuity and return it to mixed used for the people of Auckland as soon as practical, while maintaining cruise-ship and coastal shipping services in the city. This would take time and there would need to be a just transition for every port worker that might be affected, but we need to get on with it.

“I have had very constructive discussions on the future of the port land with incoming councillors, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Local Government Nanaia Mahuta and Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick and expect to report progress in the coming months.”

Last week, Mr Brown wrote to Ports of Auckland outlining his short- and medium-term expectations for the 100% Auckland Council-owned company.

These included the port ceasing used-car import operations on Bledisloe Wharf as soon as possible and moving as quickly as possible to a 100% rail solution for containers to reduce congestion and lower carbon emissions.

He asked the port to work over the next five months with mana whenua Ngāti Whātua Orakei and other stakeholders, including business and community groups, on a plan and timeline to develop the area from the Ferry Building to Bledisloe Wharf into an area that can be enjoyed by all Aucklanders, with better access to the harbour including a view-shaft to the sea.

Before commenting further, Mr Brown is seeking advice from Auckland Council Chief Executive Jim Stabback on what, if anything, council officers, former mayor Phil Goff and members of the former Governing Body knew about DP World and CDPQ’s aspirations to take control of Auckland’s waterfront land.

