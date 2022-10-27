Restore Passenger Rail Supporters Have Left The Gantry Above Johnsonville Motorway

This morning, Restore Passenger Rail supporters attempted to deliver their submission to the Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee by Zoom from the top of a signage gantry above the Johnsonville Motorway, at the end of Disraeli Street. They were denied the ability to talk on this vital issue but Restore Passenger Rail representatives will reappear in front of the committee on November 10 at 8 am.

Three Restore Passenger Rail supporters, including select committee submitter Phoebe Wright, are on the gantry above the Johnsonville motorway holding a banner saying “Michael Wood We Need to Talk”. These supporters have now come down from the gantry and are in police custody.

The Restore Passenger Rail campaign was officially launched on Tuesday 27 September when campaigners delivered the ultimatum to a number of MPs outside the Parliamentary Library. This is their third week of blocking traffic in the capital.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said last month “The fossil fuel industry is killing us and leaders are out of step with their people, who are crying out for urgent climate action.”

"Actions, not words, matter now. Actions, not words, determine this government’s legitimacy,” said Penwarden. “Therefore, until you commit to the basic step of restoring a nationwide passenger rail service, we declare the motorways of New Zealand to be legitimate sites of peaceful nonviolent civil resistance. Michael Wood, we need to talk.”

