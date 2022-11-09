Three Waters Office Signals Higher Water Costs

The New Zealand Taxpayer’s Union is unimpressed, but unsurprised at the obscene cost being imposed on taxpayers for Three Waters headquarters in Auckland.

“For more than a year, we’ve been warning that Three Waters will mean higher water costs and more bureaucracy. But even we didn’t expect to be proven right before the legislation has even passed. Bureaucratic indulgence with flash Freeman’s Bay offices - one of the most expensive suburbs in New Zealand - is totally unjustified,” Taxpayers’ Union Campaign’s Manager Callum Purves says.

“The key problem with the controversial Three Waters reforms is the inherent lack of accountability to those who pay the bills. Unless Three Waters is stopped, this kind of self-rewarding largesse spending will continue.”

