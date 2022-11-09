Three Waters Office Signals Higher Water Costs
Wednesday, 9 November 2022, 9:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayer’s Union is unimpressed, but
unsurprised at the obscene cost being imposed on taxpayers
for Three Waters headquarters in Auckland.
“For more
than a year, we’ve been warning that Three Waters will
mean higher water costs and more bureaucracy. But even we
didn’t expect to be proven right before the legislation
has even passed. Bureaucratic indulgence with flash
Freeman’s Bay offices - one of the most expensive suburbs
in New Zealand - is totally unjustified,” Taxpayers’
Union Campaign’s Manager Callum Purves says.
“The
key problem with the controversial Three Waters reforms is
the inherent lack of accountability to those who pay the
bills. Unless Three Waters is stopped, this kind of
self-rewarding largesse spending will
continue.”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
So far, the political response to excessive bank profits has held up a mirror to party identity. Labour thinks the level of bank profits is “open to question” but offers no action in response. National thinks the problem must lie with the state (not the banks), and wants to investigate the role of the Reserve Bank. The Greens say that the profits are excessive and its three options include a windfall tax. The ACT Party has said next to nothing, presumably because it believes profits can never be excessive...More>>