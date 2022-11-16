Moving Towards A Low Emissions Aotearoa, Together

The Government is asking for public input as part of its goal of ensuring Aotearoa’s transition to a low emissions future is fair and inclusive for all New Zealanders.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) today announced the start of public engagement to inform the development of an Equitable Transitions Strategy, which will guide the Government’s approach to the transition to a low emissions future, and will include actions and policies to address challenges and seize opportunities.

There will be a range of opportunities for people to voice their views, including an online survey that will run until April 2023 and in-person and online meetings and workshops to be held early next year.

“The Government has set a path to a low emissions future and all over the country people, communities, hapū, iwi and businesses are taking action on climate change,” said Kirsty Flannagan – General Manager, Tautoru (Economic Strategy), MBIE.

“Moving to a low emissions future will bring opportunities, such as jobs in new industries and in our regions. It will also mean changes such as transport powered by renewable energy and warmer, more energy efficient homes.

“The Government acknowledges that some people and communities will be affected more than others. That’s why we are developing an Equitable Transitions Strategy to support all New Zealanders to make the most of the opportunities and minimise disruption and inequities,” Kirsty Flannagan said.

“The Government wants to make sure all New Zealanders can come along on the journey and benefit from the country’s low emissions future,” Simon MacPherson, MSD Deputy Chief Executive, Policy said.

“We’re asking New Zealanders to help us make sure this strategy works for everyone. We want to understand what transition issues are most important to people, and what support they will need as we move to a low emissions future.

“There are a number of ways people can have their say and stay informed on progress with work on the Equitable Transitions Strategy, including the online survey and attending one of the many workshops and hui that will be taking place around the country next year.

“It is important for the strategy to be informed by a robust engagement process that gathers the views and input from a diverse range of interest groups and communities. We encourage all New Zealanders to engage with the survey and workshops,” Simon MacPherson said.

Views and ideas gathered through public engagement and the survey results will help inform a draft Equitable Transitions Strategy in June 2023 and a final Strategy by June 2024.

Take the survey

Register for regular project updates and workshops

See the Equitable Transitions Strategy website for more information: Equitable Transitions Strategy

